Latest coronavirus update: ‘Great escape’ is foiled at airport, Patient from Britain tries to flee to UK

Kochi: The Cochin International Airport on Sunday went into a tailspin as a Covid patient from Britain tried to flee to UK.

The patient was diagnosed with Covid after he developed high fever while he was at the hill station of Munnar, about 100 km from here. He was kept in quarantine at the Tea Estate Hotel. But early Sunday morning he escaped to Kochi along with 19 other tourists.

The patient and his team boarded an Emirates flight at 8.30 am but following an alert, Kochi Collector asked authorities at the airport to order de-boarding of all passengers. The patient, his team and 175 passengers were de-boarded and sent for Covid testing.

The Covid patient and his wife were sent into quarantine along with his team, even as the flight was grounded till sanitation procedures were complete. ‘‘The patient was at the airport for three hours and may have exposed many other passengers and staff,’’ sources said.