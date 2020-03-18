Latest coronavirus update: Only the lungs of dead virus patients are infectious

New Delhi: There is "unlikely to be an increased risk of infection from a dead body" of a coronavirus patientto health workers or family members who follow standard precautions, the government said on Tuesday while issuing guidelines for handling corpses.

Guidelines for dead body management towards precautions, infection prevention and control measures, handling of body and environmental disinfection have been issued, a senior Health Ministry official said.

"The main driver of transmission of COVID-19 is through droplets. There is unlikely to be an increased risk of coronavirus infection from a dead body to health workers or family members who follow standard precautions while handling body.

"Only the lungs of dead COVID-19 patients, if handled during an autopsy, can be infectious," the guidelines stated while listing out standard precautions to be followed by health care workers while handling bodies of those who die of the disease.

Listing out the guidelines to be followed at the crematorium or burial ground, the ministry said the crematorium and burial ground staff should be sensitised that novel coronavirus does not pose additional risk and that they should practice standard precautions of hand hygiene, use of masks and gloves.