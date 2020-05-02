Latest coronavirus update: No new covid case in Kerala, first time since lockdown

Kochi: The May Day brought good omen for Kerala as no new case was reported from anywhere in the state during the day. To make it sound even better, nine persons under observation or treatment tested negative. This is the first time after the country enforced a national lockdown that the state is reporting no new case in a day.

Of the other eight released from quarantine, four each are from Kasargod and Kannur. One of the persons getting cleared of the disease belonged to Eranakulam and with that the district has been declared Covid-free.

The district is already in the green zone according to the new list released by the central government on Friday. According to the Centre’s classification, there are only two red zones in the state — Kannur and Kottayam.

Until last week Kottayam was in the green zone, but the situation suddenly turned grim with a series of new cases reported and the district being placed in the red zone. Meanwhile, the first train carrying migrant labourers from the state was scheduled to leave the Aluva station near Eranakulam in the evening and was headed for Bhuvaneshwar.

Earlier in the day, the police prevented a law and order situation from developing when a large number of migrant workers heading towards the railway station were persuaded to go back to their camp on the assurance that everyone would get a chance by turn.