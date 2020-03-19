Latest coronavirus update: New jail inmates in UP to be quarantined for 10 days

Lucknow: Anand Kumar, the Director General of Prisons, Uttar Pradesh, has said that all new inmates across the state would be quarantined for 10 days before being taken inside the jails.

The decision was taken in the wake of the coronavirus pandemic.

"It is necessary to screen all new entrants in jails because prisoners live in close proximity and it is important to ensure their safety," Kumar said.

A team of doctors has been assigned to check each prisoner and a special task force was created in all the 71 operational jails in Uttar Pradesh.

A daily report is being monitored at the state headquarters.

Isolation centres and quarantine cells have been set up in the jails where new inmates with symptoms will be quarantined for 10 days.