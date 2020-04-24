Latest coronavirus update: Munger at 50; 220 cases in Bihar

Patna: With Munger district alone crossing 50 corona cases in two days, virus tally crossed 220 in Bihar. Over the last two days, the corona figure cases picked up in Patna too. Kaimur remaining unaffected so far, 8 new cases were reported on Friday.

Kaimur district magistrate ordered sealing of 20 villages in the district bordering UP. 8 cases were detected in Sasara, headquarters of Sasaram too. According to health dept officials, 45 positive cases surfaced at Jamalpur sadar bazar. All came in contact with a Jammati who infected others.

All the affected people are in the age group of 10 to 38. The administration declared the Sadar bazar area as a contaminated zone. Munger collector said 5 sqkms in Munger was sealed as it reported 15 cases on Friday.

The residents of Khajpura remained dependent on home delivery by police as the colonies connecting Khajpura were sealed and all shops shut. It was identified as a red zone with 25 new cases.

The patients had come in contact with a woman last week. 6 are from a family. Meanwhile, CM Nitish Kumar advised Muslims to offer Ramzan prayers at home and avoid mosques and Iftar parties.