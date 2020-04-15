Latest coronavirus update: Most hot spots in Tamil Nadu, Maharashtra is next

New Delhi: of the country’s 700-odd districts, the Centre has identified 170 as Covid-19 hotspots. These, in turn, have been tagged under the Red Zone, where enforcement of lockdown measures would be most strict.

Maharashtra is second in the state-wise breakup of hotspots. The highest number are in Tamil Nadu (22 out of 37 districts) followed by 14 in Maharashtra, 13 in Uttar Pradesh, 12 in Rajasthan, 11 in Andhra Pradesh and 10 in Delhi.

Telangana, which has over 600 cases, is next on the list with nine hotspot districts, followed by Punjab, Jammu and Kashmir and Karnataka with eight each, Kerala with seven, and Gujarat, Madhya Pradesh and Haryana with six each.

Assam and Himachal Pradesh have five such districts each, all of them with cluster outbreaks. Bihar and West Bengal have four districts each in the Red Zone.

Special teams will be working in the containment zones of the hot spots, undertake door-to door survey and testing people not just for COVID19 but also influenza-related illness and SARI (Severe Acute Respiratory Illness).

The Health ministry has said restrictions will continue to apply in hot zones for the next 28 days till all the patients have recovered and no new patients have been detected. In rural areas, the hotspots will have a 3 km radius.

The government has also identified 207 districts as non-hotspot districts that have reported coronavirus cases under the White Zone and 353 districts that are not affected at all by the pandemic, which fall under the Green Zone.

The ministry said it would have to be the state and the district administrations which will have to decide on the epicentre of the infections. The yardsticks would include contacts and clusters among other things.

In urban areas it would be difficult to specify areas. The states have also been asked to report on the rate the virus is spreading and on basis of this, the list of hot spots will be revised. "This is a continuous and rolling exercise," a Health Minister spokesperson said, adds NDTV.

STATE HOTSPOTS • Mumbai • Pune • Thane • Nagpur • Sangli • Ahmednagar • Yavatmal • Aurangabad •Buldhana • Mumbai Suburban • Nashik • Odisha • Khordha