Latest coronavirus update: Migrants asked to squat at UP district border and sprayed with chemical solutions

Lucknow: There seems to be no end to the pain and distress of migrant workers who trudged hundreds of kilometres to reach their hometowns in Uttar Pradesh, after losing their jobs due to pan-India lockdown.

On Sunday, when scores of labourers, along with their families, reached Bareilly on foot from the National Capital Region, they were asked to squat at the district border and sprayed with chemical solutions meant for disinfecting buses and compounds. The fire brigade vehicles were pressed into service to sanitise the exhausted labourers with a sodium hypo-chloride solution.

These families had heaved a sigh of relief after they reached the district border, not realising that their ordeal had just begun. “Traffic police personnel asked them to squat on roads and keep their eyes shut.

The migrants did so, fearing arrest, if they did not abide. Many kept their eyes shut, but a few were curious what lay in store for them. Then, without any prior briefing, the fire brigade staff started showering them in the chemical solution from all sides,” said residents.