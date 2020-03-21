Latest coronavirus update: Kerala situation turns grim

Kochi: Just as it appeared that the Coronavirus outbreak in Kerala was in control, there has been a sudden spike in the number of reported cases, mostly in the northern parts of the state.

Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan announced after an evening review meeting that 12 new cases of positive results have been reported for the day. Five of them are foreigners while six are residents of Kasargod district. One case was reported in Palakkad district.

The number of people under observation have jumped from about 26,000 a day before to 44,390. While 44,165 of them are under isolation in their homes, 225 are undergoing quarantine in hospitals. As many as 56 people were admitted to hospitals on Friday alone,

All government offices have been closed for a week and all places of worship made out of bounds for devotees.

The state board exams for Class X, XI and XII, currently on, have been postponed and fresh dates will be decided after March 31.

All university exams, too, have been postponed.

The sudden deterioration is attributed to a coronavirus-hit person coming from Dubai throwing all safeguards to winds and interacting with people. He attended a number of public functions.