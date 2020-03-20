Latest coronavirus update: Kashmir remains under virtual lockdown as restrictions imposed in all districts

Srinagar: Kashmir continued to be under a virtual lockdown for the second day on Friday as authorities imposed restrictions across all districts to contain the spread of coronavirus in the valley, which has recorded one positive case, officials said.

Restrictions have been imposed on the movement and assembly of people across all districts of the valley as a precautionary measure to contain the spread of the coronavirus, the officials said.

They said security forces have been deployed and barricades, including concertina wires, put up at several places in Srinagar and other places to enforce the restrictions and curtail the movement of people.

Only government and essential services employees with valid identity cards, mediapersons, and emergency cases are being allowed to move, they added.

The police used vehicles fitted with public address systems to announce the restrictions in the morning and asked the people to stay indoors and maintain social distancing, the officials said.