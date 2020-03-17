Latest coronavirus update: Karnataka CM BS Yediyurappa throws virus caution to the winds

Throwing all guidelines to the winds, Yediyurappa attended the wedding of the daughter of party’s chief whip in the legislative council Mahantesh Kavatgimath on Sunday. He not only made a grand stage appearance with a hoard of relatives of the MLC and party leaders, but also took part in a grand meal along with other guests who were not wearing any protective masks.

Accompanying the CM was Home Minister Basavaraj Bommai, Udupi-Chikkamagaluru MP Shobha Karandlaje, MLCs N Ravi Kumar and Lahor Singh Sisoriya.

The VIPs were also accompanied by a large number of security personnel who did not wear protective gears.

While Yediyurappa flouted all rules, those visiting his personal residence here have been instructed to wear mask, keep a 3ft distance and will be screened with temperature-recording guns at an enclosure

Quoting sources in the CMO, a ToI report said Yediyurappa had cancelled his plan to attend the Belagavi wedding, but changed his mind after Kavatgimath made an “emotional plea that it’s a matter of prestige for him and his family to have the CM at the ceremony”.

Minutes after the pictures of the CM at the wedding were flashed on TV, the Congress pounced on him with criticism.

“It’s an irresponsible decision (to attend the wedding). When the state is coordinating with the government on measures to check Covid-19, the leader at helm is least bothered to follow his own rules,” said Congress spokesperson and MLC Ivan D’souza. The lawmaker said Kavatgimath had invited him too, but he chose to obey the advisory.

By contrast and setting an example, prominent Kannada activist from Belagavi, Ashok Chandaragi, didn’t attend the wedding. He said the CM is sending a wrong message by flouting his own advisory.