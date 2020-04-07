Latest coronavirus update: Jaipur SMS Hospital nursing in-charge skips mother’s funeral to attend to Covid patients

Jaipur: The nation has been lauding the efforts of health workers, but it is quite difficult to imagine the level of their commitment towards their job and their concern for the people.

An example on display at Jaipur is Rammurti Meena, nursing in-charge at Isolation & ICU, SMS Hospital. This is where corona patients are admitted and undergoing treatment. Meena, a resident of Ranoli village in Karauli district, has been working in the isolation ward for over a year.

At present, the ward is abuzz with activity and workload as corona positive patients are isolated and undergoing treatment. Rammurti’s 93-year-old mother Bholi Devi had died; tradition and rituals demanded his presence at home for the funeral.

But Rammurti, the youngest of four brothers, decided against it. Speaking to FPJ, Rammurti said, “I told my family that staying here was important. My brothers encouraged me and my wife and children supported me in this decision.”