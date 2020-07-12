India's COVID-19 tally reaches 8,49,553 with 28,637 new cases, death toll climbs to 22,674

With a record single-day increase of 28,637 cases, India's COVID-19 tally zoomed past the eight-lakh mark on Sunday, just four days after crossing the seven-lakh post, according to health ministry data.
The total coronavirus caseload in the country surged to 8,49,553 on Sunday while the death toll climbed to 22,674 with 551 people succumbing to the disease in 24 hours. According to Union health ministry data on Sunday, the number of recoveries stands at 5,34,621 while there are 2,92,258 active cases.
Maharashtra with 2,46,600 cases continues to be the worst affected state by COVID-19 in the country. The state has 99,499 active cases while 1,36,985 patients have been cured and discharged so far. The death toll due to the disease now stands at 10,116.
Tamil Nadu with 1,34,226 cases, including 46,413 active ones, is the next worst affected in the country. While the number of cured and discharged patients is at 85,915 in the state, the toll due to the disease is at 1,898.
The national capital has recorded 1,10,921 confirmed cases so far. However, the number of active cases in Delhi is at 19,895 and 87,692 patients have been cured and discharged so far. With 3,334 deaths being reported due to COVID-19 in the city.
