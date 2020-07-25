Latest coronavirus update: India's COVID-19 count crosses 13 lakh-mark, records 48,916 new cases

With the single-day spike of 48,916 cases, India's coronavirus count crossed 13 lakh mark on Saturday.

India recorded 48,916 fresh COVID-19 cases, taking its tally to 13,36,861. The death toll mounted to 31,358 with 757 new fatalities reported in a span of 24 hours, according to the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare. There are 4,56,071 active cases of coronavirus infection presently in the country, while 8,49,431 people have recovered from disease so far.

Maharashtra has reported 3,57,117 coronavirus cases, the highest among states and Union Territories in the country.

A total of 1,99,749 cases have been reported from Tamil Nadu till now, while Delhi has recorded a total of 1,28,389 coronavirus cases.

According to the Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR), 4,20,898 samples were tested for coronavirus on Friday and overall 1,58,49,068 samples have been tested so far.