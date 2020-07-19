Latest coronavirus update: India records new high of 38,141 patients on Saturday; 10,76,861 COVID-19 cases

India recorded a new high, with 38,141 cases of the novel coronavirus, COVID-19 on Saturday, as per data collected from all state governments, The Times of India reported.

This is the fourth time during the course of the past week that India has seen an all-time high. Notably, India reported over 30,000 COVID-19 cases all of last week. On Saturday, India reported 10,76,861 COVID-19 cases, and if the number of positive cases continue the way they are, chances are India will report 11 lakh cases on Monday morning.

Maharashtra has the highest number of COVID-19 patients, with the state crossing the 3 lakh mark on Saturday. Meanwhile, Mumbai crossed the one lakh-mark with the addition of 1,186 new cases in the day. The number of the cases in the city now stands at 1,00,350 while the death toll rose by 65, it said. The MMR region now has 1,96,046 cases. With 86 fatalities being reported in the day, the death toll has reached 8,071, it said.

Pune city overtook Mumbai by reporting 1,589 new cases in the day while neighbouring Pimpri Chinchwad township saw 642 new cases.

Earlier, Rahul Gandhi said that India could reach the 20 lakh mark (2 million) by the second week of August.

Taking to Twitter, Rahul Gandhi wrote: "10,00,000 figures exceeded. If #COVID19 spreads at the same speed, more than 20,00,000 will be infected in the country by August 10." “The government must take concrete, planned steps to stop the epidemic,” he added.

The World Health Organisation (WHO) chief Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus on Monday slammed some government leaders for eroding public trust by sending mixed messages on coronavirus and warned that their failure to stop their countries spiralling outbreaks meant there would be no return to normal for the foreseeable future.