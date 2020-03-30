Latest coronavirus update: India crosses 1,000 COVID-19-infected cases, world sees 7,20,000-plus

Meanwhile, US President Donald Trump on Sunday extended the voluntary national shutdown for a month, bowing to public-health experts who told him the coronavirus pandemic could claim over 100,000 lives in the U.S., perhaps significantly more, if not enough is done to fight it. It was a stark shift in tone by the president, who only days ago mused about the country reopening in a few weeks.

From the Rose Garden, he said his Easter revival hopes had only been "aspirational."

The initial 15-day period of social distancing urged by the federal government expires Monday and Trump had expressed interest in relaxing the national guidelines at least in parts of the country less afflicted by the pandemic. But instead, he decided to extend them through April 30, a tacit acknowledgment he'd been too optimistic. Many states and local governments have stiffer controls in place on mobility and gatherings.