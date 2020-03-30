Latest coronavirus update: India crosses 1,000 COVID-19-infected cases, world sees 7,20,000-plus

On Monday morning, India had recorded 1,024 cases of the novel coronavirus, COVID-19-infected cases. That number is likely to go up, given the number of cases across the world, which has recorded 7,21,584 cases at the time of writing this piece.
In all, 33,000-plus people have died, with India recording 27 deaths. The United States continues to be the worst hit, followed by Italy, China, and Spain.co
Meanwhile, US President Donald Trump on Sunday extended the voluntary national shutdown for a month, bowing to public-health experts who told him the coronavirus pandemic could claim over 100,000 lives in the U.S., perhaps significantly more, if not enough is done to fight it. It was a stark shift in tone by the president, who only days ago mused about the country reopening in a few weeks.
From the Rose Garden, he said his Easter revival hopes had only been "aspirational."
The initial 15-day period of social distancing urged by the federal government expires Monday and Trump had expressed interest in relaxing the national guidelines at least in parts of the country less afflicted by the pandemic. But instead, he decided to extend them through April 30, a tacit acknowledgment he'd been too optimistic. Many states and local governments have stiffer controls in place on mobility and gatherings.
Trump's impulse to restore normalcy met a sober reality check Sunday from Dr. Anthony Fauci, the government's top infectious disease expert, who said the U.S. could experience more than 100,000 deaths and millions of infections from the pandemic. Trump's decision to extend the guidelines reflected a recognition that the struggle will take place over the longer haul and the risk of deaths spiraling into the hundreds of thousands is real.
"I want our life back again," the president told reporters in the Rose Garden.
Trump, who has largely avoided talk of potential death and infection rates, cited projection models that said potentially 2.2 million people or more could have died had the country not put social distancing measures in place. And he said the country would be doing well if it "can hold" the number of deaths "down to 100,000."
Earlier on Sunday, Prime Minister Narendra Modi, in his first 'Mann ki Baat' since the lockdown came into force, further said that he understood that many people would be "possibly angry at me for being locked in their homes." "I understand your troubles, but there was no other way to wage a war against corona for a country like India with 1.3 billion population. It is a battle of life and death and we have to win it and, therefore, such strong measures were absolutely necessary," Modi said.
He also said that he was hurt when he came to know that some some people were misbehaving with those who are being advised home quarantine. "I was extremely hurt when I came to know that some people are misbehaving with those who are being advised home quarantine. We need to be sensitive and understanding. Increase social distancing but reduce emotional distancing," PM Modi said.
