Latest coronavirus update in India: US Embassy, Consulates in India cancels all visa appointments from March 16

In the wake of the coronavirus outbreak, the US Embassy and Consulates in India have cancelled all visa appointments from March 16.
A statement issued by the US Embassy, "US Mission India posts, in light of the global COVID-19 pandemic, are cancelling immigrant and nonimmigrant visa appointments from March 16, 2020, onward." "Your visa appointment stands as cancelled. Once Mission India resumes regular consular operations, appointments will be made available and you will be able to reschedule," it said.
The total number of confirmed COVID-19 cases in India rose to 82. Out of the confirmed cases, 65 of them Indian nationals while 17 are foreign nationals, according to the official website of the ministry.
The highest number of confirmed coronavirus cases were recorded from Kerala (19). Maharashtra, Haryana, Uttar Pradesh, and Delhi recorded 14, 14, 10, and seven cases, respectively. So far, two deaths due to the lethal infection have been reported in the country.
The development comes after a 68-year-old woman, who had tested positive for coronavirus, died due to co-morbidity -- diabetes and hypertension -- at a Delhi hospital on Friday. India had on Thursday reported its first death from coronavirus.
(Inputs from Agencies)
