Latest coronavirus update in India: Karnataka reports first positive case of COVID-19

Bengaluru: Karnataka confirmed its first positive case of COVID-19 on Monday in Bengaluru sending the IT city into a tailspin while another suspected carrier in Mangaluru has disappeared.

The patient in Bengaluru is a 40-year-old software professional who returned from the US on March 1. When he showed symptoms of COVID 19, he was admitted to the State-run Rajiv Gandhi Institute of Chest Diseases (RGICD) here. His tests proved positive.

The condition of the patient is reportedly stable. As soon as the news spread, the government declared a holiday for all primary schools in Bengaluru Urban and Bengaluru Rural districts until further orders.