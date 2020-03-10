Latest coronavirus update in India: Karnataka reports first positive case of COVID-19

Bengaluru: Karnataka confirmed its first positive case of COVID-19 on Monday in Bengaluru sending the IT city into a tailspin while another suspected carrier in Mangaluru has disappeared.
The patient in Bengaluru is a 40-year-old software professional who returned from the US on March 1. When he showed symptoms of COVID 19, he was admitted to the State-run Rajiv Gandhi Institute of Chest Diseases (RGICD) here. His tests proved positive.
The condition of the patient is reportedly stable. As soon as the news spread, the government declared a holiday for all primary schools in Bengaluru Urban and Bengaluru Rural districts until further orders.
Meanwhile, the Mangaluru police has launched a manhunt for a passenger who arrived from Dubai on Sunday evening with symptoms linked to coronavirus but skipped a hospital visit for tests.
The passenger was asked to report straight to a designated district hospital in Mangaluru, but he allegedly did not. The man had some worrying symptoms, including high fever, sources said. He allegedly left the airport against medical advice.
A surveillance team is currently at his home with the police. "He will be brought back and admitted to hospital," said an official.
Different versions have emerged on the case since last night. According to some reports, he "escaped" from the isolation ward of the hospital after arguing with the staff.
