Latest coronavirus update in India: Goa man who travelled to Italy under watch for virus

Panaji; A 27-year-old man from Goa, who travelled to Italy and Finland last month and came in contact with a coronavirus patient, has been kept at an isolation ward of a state-run hospital here after he complained of cough and fever, Goa Health Minister Vishwajit Rane said on Wednesday.

The man, a native of Vasco town in South Goa, was working on a ship and returned to the coastal state two days back, Rane said.

"He had come in contact with a coronavirus patient mid-February while he was working on a ship," the minister said in a statement issued here.

He had cough and fever since the last two days after he returned, Rane said, adding that he has been kept at an isolation ward of the Goa Medical College and Hospital (GMCH) near here.