Latest coronavirus update in India: Army jawan from Ladakh tests positive for COVID-19

The army jawan was on leave from February 25 and rejoined duty on March 2. The soldier was on leave from February 25 and rejoined duty on March 2. He was quarantined on March 7 and tested positive on March 16, sources told PTI. Army jawan's sister, wife and two children are also quarantined.

India has 142 positive cases of which 24 are foreign nationals. Maharashtra has a maximum of 42 cases as per its data, Kerala has 27, while Uttar Pradesh and Delhi have 16 and 13 respectively. States across the country have shut down all schools, colleges, gyms, night clubs and spas until March 31.

More than 11,500 people were infected with the novel coronavirus globally on Tuesday, bringing the total number of confirmed cases above 179,000, the World Health Organisation said in its latest coronavirus situation report for Tuesday.

