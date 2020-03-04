Latest Coronavirus Update in India: Adopt ''Namaskar'' greeting style, says BJP leader Siddharth Kunkolienkar

Panaji: In the wake of the coronavirus outbreak, a BJP leader from Goa has suggested that people should adopt the Indian 'Namaskar' style of greeting each other with folded hands.

Former Panaji MLA Siddharth Kunkolienkar also said it is high time that people take adequate precautions to check the spread of the potentially deadly virus.

"As cases detected for nCovid19 increase, albeit in single digit, it's high time we take adequate precautions and adopt #Indian style of greeting with #Namaskar," Kunkolienkar, who was a close aide of former Goa chief minister Manohar Parrikar, tweeted on Wednesday.

Six people in India have so far been confirmed to be infected by coronavirus, including an Italian couple in Rajasthan.