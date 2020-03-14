Latest coronavirus update in India: 68-year-old woman dies of coronavirus in Delhi; second casualty in country

The Health Ministry said so far 82 cases had been reported across the country, with seven in Delhi. The Health Ministry and Delhi government officials said the woman, a resident of west Delhi, came in contact with her son, who is the fifth case of coronavirus in Delhi with a history travel history to Switzerland and Italy between February 5 and 22.

"She had history of contact with a positive case. The son had returned to India on February 23. He initially was asymptomatic, but developed fever and cough after one day and reported to Ram Manohar Lohia Hospital on March 7," a Health Ministry statement said. "As per protocol, the family was screened and since he and his mother had fever and cough, both were admitted," it said.

The woman also suffered from diabetes and hypertension. Her sample was collected on Sunday and her condition worsened a day later, the statement said. "She was shifted to the intensive care unit. Her sample also tested positive for COVID19," the Health Ministry said.

Since Monday, she was having respiratory fluctuations and was provided ventilatory support. "However, due to co-morbid conditions, she died on March 13 at the RML Hospital, Delhi as confirmed by the treating physician and Medical Superintendent," the statement added.