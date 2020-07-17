Latest coronavirus update in Bengaluru: BBMP Mayor proposes another week of lockdown as COVID-19 cases cross 25,000 mark

Bengaluru: Due to a huge surge in COVID-19 cases, a lockdown has been imposed in Bengaluru for one week from July 14 to July 22. “As COVID-19 cases are increasing in the state day by day, based on the advice of experts complete lockdown will be imposed in Bengaluru urban and Bengaluru rural for one week from July 14 Tuesday 8 pm to 5 am on July 22,” Chief Minister B S Yediyurappa had said.
Now, Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagar Palike (BBMP) Mayor M Goutham Kumar has proposed another week of lockdown. Speaking to ANI, he said, "It will be better if we get more time to tackle #COVID19 cases, we wish for the extension lockdown of lockdown for one more week. We have given the proposal to government."
The Mayor added that people are still not aware and are wandering outside their houses aimlessly. "Keeping this in view, government may extend the lockdown by a week to contain the spread of COVID-19," he added.
Meanwhile, the BBMP has started around 200 mobile labs to conduct antigen tests in containment zones and COVID-19 hotspots in the city.
Bengaluru has reported 25,288 COVID-19 cases and 507 deaths so far, read the health bulletin on Friday night.
The total number of COVID-19 cases in Karnataka breached the 50,000-mark on Thursday as a biggest single-day spurt of 4,169 fresh cases and a record 104 related fatalities were reported, the health department said.
Out of 4,169 fresh cases reported, a whopping 2,344 cases were from Bengaluru urban alone.
As of July 16 evening, cumulatively 51,422 COVID-19 positive cases have been confirmed in the state, which includes 1,032 deaths and 19,729 discharges, the health department said in its bulletin.
(With PTI inputs)
