Latest coronavirus update in Bengaluru: BBMP Mayor proposes another week of lockdown as COVID-19 cases cross 25,000 mark

Bengaluru: Due to a huge surge in COVID-19 cases, a lockdown has been imposed in Bengaluru for one week from July 14 to July 22. “As COVID-19 cases are increasing in the state day by day, based on the advice of experts complete lockdown will be imposed in Bengaluru urban and Bengaluru rural for one week from July 14 Tuesday 8 pm to 5 am on July 22,” Chief Minister B S Yediyurappa had said.

Now, Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagar Palike (BBMP) Mayor M Goutham Kumar has proposed another week of lockdown. Speaking to ANI, he said, "It will be better if we get more time to tackle #COVID19 cases, we wish for the extension lockdown of lockdown for one more week. We have given the proposal to government."