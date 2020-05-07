Latest coronavirus update: Himachal Pradesh's travel and tourism industry badly affected by COVID-19

Dharamshala: The COVID-19 pandemic has been terrible for several businesses, but the travel and tourism industry is among the worst affected sectors.

People engaged in taxi and hotel services have been negatively impacted as tourists are not visiting the state with the country under lockdown to combat coronavirus.

"Our business has taken a hit due to COVID-19. An estimated 50-60% of the total revenue in a year was generated in April, May and June. We will not do so now due to COVID-19. We are concerned how'll we pay our staff salaries," Vijay Inder, a hotelier in Dharamshala told ANI.

Demanding help from the government, he said: "Many hoteliers have taken loans from banks. Although the government has asked the banks to defer the EMI for some time, it will not be sufficient for us. We want them to waive off interest at least for one year.