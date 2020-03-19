Latest coronavirus update: Gandhi Ashram Ahmedabad closed till March 29

Ahmedabad: The Gandhi Ashram here will remain closed till March 29 in the backdrop of coronavirus pandemic.

"We witnessed an increase in the number of visitors in the last 2-3 days as other museums and public places were closed,"said Atul Pandya, Director, Gandhi Ashram.

"The Ashram is closed as a precautionary measure," he added.

"It is a good decision taken by the authorities keeping the safety of the public in mind. Such a move was necessary," Pratima Vora, a guide at the Ashram told ANI.

No positive cases of Coronavirus have been reported in the state so far.