Latest coronavirus update: Freeze on global flights, as virus cases mount to more than 180 with a fourth death

New Delhi: Not content with banning of travellers from Europe and the elaborate surveillance system in place at airports, the Union government on Thursday suspended international flights for a week, beginning March 22.

The lockdown of airspace came even as coronavirus cases mounted to 180 on Thursday. A fourth death from coronavirus, that of a 70-year-old man who had travelled to Germany, was also reported from Punjab; the other deaths had been reported from Delhi, Karnataka and Maharashtra.

In fact, Punjab became the first state to announce the suspension of public transport services from Friday midnight, besides restricting public gatherings to less than 20.

Bracing for what it fears may be the third crucial stage of community transmission, the state governments have been directed to ensure that all citizens above 65 years of age and children below 10 stay at home and do not venture out.

The only exception to the norm will be public representatives or doctors or government employees.

The Centre has further requested states to enforce the ‘Work from Home’ diktat in the private sector. The only exception would be those working in emergency or essential services.