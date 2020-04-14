Latest coronavirus update: Four deaths in Karnataka; toll 10

BENGALURU: Karnataka on Tuesday recorded four Covid-19 deaths, taking the total toll to 10. What has rung alarm bells is two of the deaths and four new positive cases were reported from the heart of Bengaluru.

Two male patients, aged 76 and 65, died in the hospitals where they were undergoing treatment in Bengaluru. The other two deaths were one each in Kalburgi (55) and Vijayapura (69).

Meanwhile, 13 new Covvid-19 cases were confirmed in the state in the last 24 hours, including four from Bengaluru. With this, the total number of Covid cases has touched 260. There have been 71 discharges so far.