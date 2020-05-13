Latest coronavirus update: Evacuees make 70% of Kerala’s coronavirus cases

Thiruvananthapuram: CM Pinarayi Vijayan announced Kerala’s defence against virus has entered another decisive stage as the people’s influx from highly-infected areas, including the Gulf, picked up momentum.
Reportedly, 70% of positive cases are people who have come from abroad or other states.
The rest 30% contracted the virus through contact. After 7 new patients on Sunday and 7 on Monday, 5 more were added on Tuesday, 3 in Malappuram and one each in Pathanamthitta and Kottayam, both were earlier declared Covid-free.
Of the new cases, 4 are people who came from the Gulf, while the fifth is for a person who returned from Chennai, where the spread is alarming. Most cases on Tuesday were people coming from Maharashtra, a red zone state.
In Kerala, 32 patients are undergoing treatment — 23 got the virus from outside, 6 from Chennai, 4 from Maha, 2 from Delhi and 11 from abroad. The affected persons include a 2-year old, who has come back from Kuwait.
People are coming back by air, ships, train and by road. Over 33,000 have reached the state by road, 1,400 by air and 800 by ship. With trains resuming, the numbers will swell significantly.
