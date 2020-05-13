Latest coronavirus update: Evacuees make 70% of Kerala’s coronavirus cases

Thiruvananthapuram: CM Pinarayi Vijayan announced Kerala’s defence against virus has entered another decisive stage as the people’s influx from highly-infected areas, including the Gulf, picked up momentum.

Reportedly, 70% of positive cases are people who have come from abroad or other states.

The rest 30% contracted the virus thr­ou­gh contact. After 7 new patients on Sunday and 7 on Mon­day, 5 more were added on Tuesday, 3 in Malappu­ram and one each in Pathanamthitta and Kottayam, both were earlier declared Covid-free.

Of the new cases, 4 are people who came from the Gulf, while the fifth is for a person who return­ed from Chennai, wh­e­re the spread is alarm­ing. Most cases on Tuesday were peo­ple co­m­ing from Maha­ra­shtra, a red zone state.

In Kerala, 32 patients are undergoing treatment — 23 got the virus from outside, 6 from Chennai, 4 from Maha, 2 from Delhi and 11 from abroad. The affected persons include a 2-year old, who has come back from Kuwait.

People are coming back by air, ships, train and by road. Over 33,000 have reached the state by road, 1,400 by air and 800 by ship. With trains resum­ing, the numbers will swell significantly.