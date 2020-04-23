Latest coronavirus update: Easing curbs plaint of faulty kits concerns govt, as Bangaluru sees case escalation

Bengaluru: The capital city of Karnataka reported most number of Covid cases, sending worrying signals even as more lockdown curbs were eased. The state reported 18 fresh cases taking the tally to 445. Of these, half was from Bengaluru Urban alone. Officials say the numbers would only rise as the lockdown curbs are removed.

On Thursday, the BS Yediyurappa govt further eased the restrictions allowing construction activities to resume in urban areas too. Mobile shops were allowed to remain open along with a series of other shops and mills. The BJP govt in Karnataka is under tremendous pressure to kickstart the economy soon.

However, the hots pots would remain locked down across the state. Meanwhile, Odisha govt imposed a curfew-like shutdown in 3 hotspot districts of Balasore, Bhadrak and Jajpur from 10pm Thursday to conduct active surveillance and contact-tracing.