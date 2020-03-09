Latest Coronavirus Update: Delhi Metro intensifies cleaning of all trains

"Emphasis on cleaning has also been intensified in lifts, escalators, handrailings alongside staircases, etc as well," it added.

The Centre on Monday confirmed that 43 cases of novel coronavirus infection have been reported in India so far. There have been no deaths in India due to COVID-19. The four new cases of the virus have been reported since Sunday- one each from Kerala, Delhi, Uttar Pradesh, and Jammu.

The deadly coronavirus which originated from China's Wuhan has caused the deaths of over 3800 people globally.