Latest coronavirus update: CISF Assistant Sub-Inspector dies of COVID-19 in Kolkata

This is the sixth death in the Central Armed Police Forces (CAPFs) or paramilitary forces, under the command of the Union home ministry, due to COVID-19 with two casualties in the Border Security Force and one in the Central Reserve Police Force.

Earlier, a CISF ASI posted at the Indian Museum in Kolkata and a head constable rank official posted to guard the Mumbai international airport had died of COVID-19. The 1.62 lakh personnel strong force tasked primarily to guard civil airports in the country and vital infrastructure in the aerospace and nuclear domain has 66 active cases of the pandemic till now.

The COVID-19 tally in India surged past 70 thousand cases, with 3,604 new cases reported in the last 24 hours, the Union Health Ministry said on Monday. According to the morning update provided by the ministry, the total number of cases now stand at 70,756. Of the total cases, 46,008 are active and 2,293 are fatalities so far while at least 22,454 people have recovered from the disease.