Latest coronavirus update: Chennai, 3 other Tamil Nadu cities to face intense lockdown

CHENNAI: With urban centres recording more Covid cases, Tamil Nadu CM Edappadi K Palaniswami announced a plan to en force “complete lockdown” in Chennai and other cities for a specific period. The decision came as the state witnessed 72 fresh cases.

While Chennai, Coimbatore and Madurai, will see a “complete” lock - down from Sunday to Wednesday; Salem and Tirupur will be under similar severe curbs from Sunday to Tuesday. Shops including grocery stores, will not open, Palani - swami said.

Hospital and allied sectors, hotel takeaways, mobile veggie shops, essential govt services and media alone would function. Meanwhile, the no. of patients so far tested positive stood at 1,755. Chennai alone has 452 patients. 2 died on Friday.

This took the death toll to 22, while 866 have discharged. The number of active patients stood at 864. Meanwhile, Palaniswami urged Kejriwal to take good care of 559 Tablighis from Tamil Nadu either getting treatment or under quarantine.