Latest coronavirus update: Bengal to Centre govt, Health is a state subject, says Rajiva Sinha

Kolkata With the central government’s concerns over door-to door testing, West Bengal chief secretary Rajiva Sinha said health is a state subject and they are leaving no stones un turned to battle the Covid-19 pandemic even as the state government is sharing information with the Centre. “Covid-19 is a state subject and a national pandemic.

Our expert group and Global advisory group are helping us,” said chief secretary Rajiva Sinha. Covid-19 cases in West Bengal have gone up by 24 on Thursday and the figure now stands at 144 while the death toll has risen from 7 to 10.

The active cases exclude 9 persons who have recovered as well as those who have died. 51 persons have been released in total till date while 3,811 tests are being conducted in 8 labs. With MSMEs opening up in the state, the sector has shown a strength of 99%.

The chief secretary went on to state that 3.47 lakh PPEs, 2.23 lakh N95 masks and 6.95 lakh gloves have been distributed. On containment zones that are a matter of concern, Sinha said 4 such zones have been identified as part of the micro planning initiative. “There is containment in 4 areas where there are repeated cases, so that this does not spread.

This is part of micro planning.” Said Sinha. CM Mamata Banerjee said in the state cabinet meeting, a crucial decision was taken about property deed registration. Due to the lockdown, the registration of property deeds has become a problem thus West Bengal is the first state to have started e-registration of property. The biometric will be done once the lockdown is lifted.

Elaborating on the property deed, the chief secretary said, “The decision has been taken that property deed registration will be done through e-registration which no other state has done till now. The biometric will be done once the lockdown is over.

The digital registration by law is valid. Of the 8% fee, there will be a 20% rebate given till May 31.” Mamata said those who have not received full quota of foodgrains at ration shops do not need to worry.

“In ration shops which were not prepared, we have given instructions to the food department that ration will be given to them and if they cannot store it, it can be stored in nearby place. We are appointing a food secretary to identify why half the ration shops have got ration and half have not.

As promised, for six months free ration will be given, there is no need for political parties to politicise this issue. Sweet shops want relaxation of timing so now they will remain open from 8am to 4pm,” added Mamata.