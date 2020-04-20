Latest coronavirus update: Attack during doctor’s burial shocks Tamil Nadu

Chennai An attack on health and Chennai Corporation authorities during the burial of a neurosurgeon, who succumbed to virus on Sunday night, shocked Tamil Nadu on Monday.

Only last week, the body of a Nellore-based doctor, who died of Covid-19, had to be taken back from a city crematorium following opposition from locals and later it was hurriedly buried at another location.

The medical fraternity and political leaders condemned Sunday night’s incident and demanded such incidents did not recur. On Sunday night, when the neurosurgeon’s body was taken to a cemetery, locals converged and disrupted it.

Following this the body was taken to another burial ground in Anna Nagar, where a group of people attacked the ambulance driver, and other staff following which his body was hurriedly buried with police help. The doctor’s colleague Pradeep Kumar said, about 50-60 persons attacked them.

“They hurled stones and sticks at us. We had to flee. Some of us were bleeding,” he recalled. Police said they had arrested 20 persons including a woman for attacking the medical and corporation staff.

With rising cases, TN refuses to relax curbs Amid a rise in patients, the Tamil Nadu Government on Monday decided against relaxing any of the lockdown conditions and prohibitory orders in place since March 25. The lockdown situation will continue without dilution till May 3.