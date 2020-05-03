Latest coronavirus update: , assuming resumption of train services

Hyderabad: Around 300 migrant workers staying at Hakimpet started moving in large numbers on Saturday, trying to reach the railway station as they thought train services have resumed. Later, they were stopped by the police and sent back.

Speaking to ANI, K. Narayan Reddy, Additional Inspector, Humayun Nagar Police Station said, "They were trying to reach the railway station as they thought train services have resumed. After listening to their queries, we convinced them to return".

He told ANI that at around 10:00 PM, 300 migrants from Bihar, Jharkhand staying at Hakeempet limits had started moving towards Tolichowki with an aim to reach their native States, expecting that the train services have been resumed.

"After receiving information, the concerned police squad approached the spot and sent them back to their houses here. Tomorrow morning we will speak to their leaders," said Reddy.

"As per the State Government's instructions the construction work have started in the State and few people have no idea about it, hence they are planning to return back" he added.