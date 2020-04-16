Latest coronavirus update: Are door-to-door food deliveries a new health hazard?

New Delhi: With 89 people quarantined after a pizza delivery agent tested positive for coronavirus in south Delhi, the authorities are considering clinical screening of all food delivery personnel in the area.

On the radar are scores of people residing in 72 houses in Malviya Nagar. More important, the question hangs heavy over whether door-to-door deliveries are a new health hazard.

Even though online food delivery applications across the country have started contactless delivery in the wake of the coronavirus outbreak and are adhering to social distancing rules, such an incident has become a matter of great concern.

Food tech start-up BOX8, with whom the delivery man was employed, stated, "After all precautions and vigilance, in an unfortunate turn of events, a delivery partner of our Malviya Nagar kitchen in South Delhi has tested positive.

The company also said they have shut down the kitchen for 14 days. Online food ordering app Zomato, through which BOX8 sells food, confirmed that a rider from one of its restaurant partners had tested positive. I

t, however, did not name the restaurant. The online food ordering app further said that all the customers had been contacted. District Magistrate B.M. Mishra told IANS that after the incident surfaced, authorities immediately quarantined his 16 colleagues at the outlet and a detailed trail was followed to identify each house where food was delivered by the outlet.

"We have found that 72 houses had taken delivery from that outlet and hence everyone has been told to follow precautionary measures and be under self-quarantine," Mishra said.

Another multi-national pizza outlet, Dominos, also tried to reassure consumers. "We have 100% Zero Contact Delivery. Additionally, all our delivery experts wear gloves and masks to ensure the safety of our customers," the company said in a statement.