Latest coronavirus update: Amid virus scare, Ayodhya gears up for mega Ram Navami mela

Ayodhya: The district administration is gearing up to hold mega Ram Navami mela despite the coronavirus scare and concerns expressed by many including the chief medical officer of Ayodhya about the health risk posed by a large congregation of 10 lakh devotees.

District Magistrate Anuj Kumar Jha said the Uttar Pradesh government has notified the Epidemic Act and the district administration is being empowered to take all steps to stop coronavirus.

"All orders are being issued according to the act and violation of the act will be punishable," said.

Jha said the administration has printed 50,000 posters highlighting precautions against coronavirus and these are being pasted at public places.