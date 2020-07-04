Latest coronavirus update: After Maharashtra, Tamil Nadu becomes second state to cross 1,00,000 mark

Chennai: Tamil Nadu on Friday crossed the grim milestone of one lakh COVID-19 cases with the state reporting 4,329 fresh infections and 64 fatalities, pushing the death toll to 1,385.
The new cases took the state's virus tally to 1,02,721, the health department said in its bulletin. Out of the 4,329 new cases, 2,082 were from Chennai alone and the number of positive cases in the state capital has reached 64,689. The total number of those who recovered rose to 58,378, with 2,357 people being discharged from health care institutions on Friday.
With the government ramping up testing, 35,028 samples were tested today, pushing the count to 12,70,720. According to the bulletin, there are 42,955 active cases in the state including those in isolation wards. Sixty-five people who tested positive today are returnees from various locations, according to the bulletin.
Six of those who succumbed to the virus were without comorbidities which include a 27-year-old man from neighbouring Kancheepuram district. Besides Chennai,Chengalpet recorded a high of 330 cases today, Madurai 287 and Kancheepuram 121. Of the total fatalities in the state, Chennai's tally is 996.
As many as seven districts have recorded a surge in the number of cases on Friday. The bulk of those affected due to COVID-19 in Tamil Nadu comprise those belonging to the 13-60 age group and this number is at 85,305, the bulletin said. According to the bulletin, 5,053 children below 12 years have contracted the contagion so far while 12,363 patients were above 60.