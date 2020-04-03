Latest coronavirus update: Acting smart? face the heat, says Rajasthan govt

Jaipur: The Rajasthan Govt made it clear in no uncertain terms misbehaving with health workers and spreading infection will not be tolerated.

The move comes a day after a women medical team was manhandled and abused by a mob in Tonk while conducting a door-to-door survey.

In Jaipur, a WhatsApp group administrator was arrested, along with another member, for spreading hate messages against health workers and instigating people to beat them.

The government has issued a letter to all private nursing and pharmacy colleges to start functioning so their services can be used to deal with the Covid situation. Health Minister Raghu Sharma said,

“Any misbehaviour with health workers will not be tolerated under any circumstances. They are risking their lives to work in difficult times and save your lives. Law is equal for all and action will be taken as per law irrespective of religion of the person misbehaving.

People arehiding their symptoms and misbehaving with doctors and health workers. This is not something that will be tolerated. It will not be permitted that any person takes the excuse of religion and hides behind religion to infect others.”

Making a strong comment on the large number of Tablighis found positive, Sharma said, “The government does not give anyone the permission to you to come back infected and spread the infection to others.

The infected and those who have come in contact with the infected should come forward as responsible citizens, inform the government and get themselves tested.This is the only way to check community infection. Doing this is as good as a religious work.”

Results of the govt resolve were visible as 24-year-old Abdul Wajid, a WhatsApp group administrator, was arrested, and Moin Khan, another group member. The accused are members of a WhatsApp group, Samvidhan Bachao Morcha, and were instigating people to beat up medical teams conducting screenings in the area.