Latest coronavirus update: 6 BSF personnel who tested COVID-19 positive in Kolkata discharged after recovery

New Delhi: Border Security Force (BSF) Director General SS Deswal on Wednesday said that the six BSF personnel who had accompanied a central inter-ministerial team visiting West Bengal, and had tested positive for COVID19 in Kolkata, have been discharged after recovering from the coronavirus infection.

"Six personnel of Border Security Force, who accompanied a central inter-ministerial team during its visit to West Bengal, had tested positive for COVID-19 in Kolkata. They have been discharged from hospital after recovering today," Deswal told ANI.

"Our jawans are alert regarding coronavirus. All precautions and safety drills are followed. It is important that senior officers talk with jawans regarding the pandemic and clear their doubts among them. Middle-level officers are also meeting the jawans," he said.