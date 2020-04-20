Latest coronavirus update: 59 held for Bengaluru violence

BENGALURU: Karnataka reported 18 new Covid cases on Monday, taking the total positive cases to 408 even as the state did a U-turn on relaxations and extended the lockdown till May 3. Of the 18 new cases, 11 are from Vijaya Pura and 5 from Kalburgi. Of concern is North Karnataka districts where cases have nearly trebled in 8 days.

Eight of the state’s 16 deaths reported are from North Karnataka. There is a spurt in the cases in N Karnataka districts of Vijaya Pura, Belagavi, Ballari, Gadag, Bagalkot and Kalaburagi districts.

Meanwhile, a quarantine team of health workers and policemen was allegedly attacked on Sunday evening in Padarayanapura in west Bengaluru by a mob of 200-odd locals. The officials were in the area to take 58 people to isolation units as they were believed to have come in contact with three virus patients.