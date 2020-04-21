Latest coronavirus update: 5 more test COVID-19 positive in Odisha; total cases rise to 79

Bhubaneswar: Five more persons tested positive for novel coronavirus in Odisha on Tuesday, taking the total number of such cases to 79 in the state, a health department official said.

All the fresh cases have been reported from Balasore district neighbouring West Bengal, he said.

The state health and family welfare department has not provided details of the new patients.

"Contact-tracing of all the new cases are going on and follow-up action is also being taken," the official said.

Two COVID-19 cases including a two-year-old child were also reported from Balasore district on Monday.