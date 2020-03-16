Latest coronavirus update: 450 Indians brought from Iran, Italy

Jaisalmer: Over 450 Indians, including students, stranded in coronavirus-hit Iran and Italy were brought back by two flights on Sunday and were quarantined at separate facilities, according to officials.
A total of 218 Indians, mostly students, from Milan landed at around 9.45 AM at the Indira Gandhi International Airport (IGIA).
As a precautionary measure these evacuated persons are to be kept under quarantine for a period of fourteen days. The Indian Army has set up Wellness Centres at various locations to provide a credible response to Covid-19.
The Wellness Centre at Jaisalmer is an initiative of the Indian Army to support the nation’s fight against Covid-19. The operationalisation of these facilities demonstrates Indian Army’s commitment to the nation to handle multiple challenges.
The Wellness Centre at Jaisalmer is fully equipped and functional facility to help Indian citizens undertake the mandatory quarantine period under the supervision of skilled medical authorities. Soldiers have volunteered to provide care and support to our countrymen returning from overseas.
The Army Wellness Centre is working in total synergy with the Civil Administration Airport authorities and Air Force to ensure proper care is provided to all evacuated citizens. Prophylactic measures are being taken to prevent spread of the contagion.
Awareness campaigns are being undertaken to educate the peopie about COVID-19. Military and Civil Authorities at Jaisalmer have urged the people to take adequate precautions against COVID-19. They have assured them that there is no need to panic as requisite medical infrastructure is in place to handle any eventuality.
The Indian Army’s coordinated efforts with the local administration is bound to succeed in fighting out COVID-19 from India. The team work being carried out by multiple agencies at Jaisalmer is a source of confidence.
(For all the latest News, Mumbai, Entertainment, Cricket, Business and Featured News updates, visit Free Press Journal. Also, follow us on Twitter and Instagram and do like our Facebook page for continuous updates on the go)