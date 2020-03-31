Latest coronavirus update: 4 more test positive in Rajasthan; count 76

The number of positive patients in Rajasthan has risen to 76 after 4 more persons tested positive on Tuesday. Ten more evacuees from Iran tested positive taking their number up to 17. The total cumulative number of positive patients in state is now 93.

The four persons who tested positive are one each from Jaipur, Jhunjhunu, Dungarpur and Ajmer. With more positives coming up in cities and areas where positives were first traced, the medical and health department has now laid emphasis on contact tracing.

The number of positive cases in Ramganj area of walled city of Jaipur has gone up to 11. The area has been under curfew since the first positive came forth. It will now be sealed off completely. Only medical, administrative, police, municipal and other essential services will be provided movement in or out of the area.