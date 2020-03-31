Latest coronavirus update: 4 more test positive in Rajasthan; count 76

The number of positive patients in Rajasthan has risen to 76 after 4 more persons tested positive on Tuesday. Ten more evacuees from Iran tested positive taking their number up to 17. The total cumulative number of positive patients in state is now 93.
The four persons who tested positive are one each from Jaipur, Jhunjhunu, Dungarpur and Ajmer. With more positives coming up in cities and areas where positives were first traced, the medical and health department has now laid emphasis on contact tracing.
The number of positive cases in Ramganj area of walled city of Jaipur has gone up to 11. The area has been under curfew since the first positive came forth. It will now be sealed off completely. Only medical, administrative, police, municipal and other essential services will be provided movement in or out of the area.
People have been told to come forth and inform about persons showing symptoms. They have been told to stay indoors and not even go on their terraces. “I urge the people to follow all the conditions laid down by the government and those found violating the orders will be arrested and action will be taken against them,” said ACS Home Rajeev Swaroop.
Tourism minister of Rajasthan Vishvendra Singh has written a letter and urged chief minister Ashok Gehlot to waive off the electricity and water bills of farmers. “The unseasonal rains and hail storms have affected the crops of the farmers and yhey are in no condition to pay the water and electricity bills.
In view of the COVID 19 crisis the services of all doctors, health officials, para-medical staff due to retire between 31 March and 31 August have been extended till September 30. Similarly driving licences and vehicle fitness have also been extended till June 30.
