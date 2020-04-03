Latest coronavirus update: 4 cops stop Friday prayers; hurt

Bengaluru Four policemen were injured when they tried to prevent a large group of people proceeding for the Friday prayers at Hubali in north Karnataka.

According to reports, as the crowd was going to the place of worship to offer Friday prayers, policemen on duty stopped them and asked them to go back in view of the lockdown imposed to prevent the spread of coronavirus.

But soon people from all sides, including women, surrounded the police and hurled stones at them, Some reportedly beat the cops with slippers. The police tried to control the crowd, but they were far outnumbered.

According to ACP (South) MV Mallapur, the police told the crowd they could hold prayers in their houses and not congregate at one place, angering the crowd.

In the stone-pelting, four cops and some members of the crowd were injured. The police have booked cases against five miscreants and an inquiry is on.

Meanwhile, following an ego clash between Health Minister B Sriramulu and Medical Education Minister Dr K Sudhakar, Chief Minister BS Yediyurappa today appointed Education Minister S Suresh Kumar to brief the media daily on the Covid situation.

Karnataka on Friday reported four new cases of coronavirus infection in the state, taking the total to 124 positive cases, including three deaths.