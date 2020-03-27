Latest coronavirus update: 3rd death, 9 more test positive in Karnataka

Bengaluru: Karnataka recorded its third coronavirus casualty when a 60-year-old male from Tumakuru district adjoining Benguluru succumbed on Friday morning at a designated hospital even as there is a worry of community spread raising its head.

As of Friday, nine new cases were confirmed for Covid 19 taking the total to 64.

The Tumakuru patient had a travel history to Delhi by train on March 13 and may have contracted the virus either in Delhi or while on the train.

According to the state health department, 24 high risk primary contacts have been traced; of them, 13 are isolated in designated hospital. Eight have tested negative and three healthcare professionals are home quarantined.

His travel has set the alarm bell ringing. He had no history of recent foreign travel but to Delhi on March 5 by Sampark Kranti Express, he returned to his home on March 11. On March 7, he arrived at Delhi’s Nizamuddin station and took part in a Jama Masjid event.

The man took a train back on March 11 and arrived at Yeshwantpur in Bengaluru. From there, he took a bus on March 14 to his hometown Sira. He first showed symptoms of COVID-19 on March 18 and was taken to a private hospital. He was sent home with medicines, but his health worsened.

Meanwhile, the State recor­ded nine new cases since Thursday night and this includes a 10-month-old boy from Dakshina Kannada. The infant had no travel history. However, investigations showed he was taken to Kerala by their family members.

Kerala’s border districts of Kasargod and Kannur are emerging as the epicentres.Another worrisome case is of a 35-year-old housemaid who contracted the virus from a house where she worked. This has raised the issue if it is the beginning of community spread even as the authorities are keeping their fingers crossed.

The other new patients include a 20-year-old male, resident of Bengaluru, with travel history to Colombo; a 25-year-old female, resident of Bengaluru, who had travelled to London and a 22-year- old male, resident of Uttara Kannada, with a history of travel to Dubai.

The other patients are 18-year-old male resident of Davangere with a history of travel to Paris; 21-year-old male resident of Dakshina Kannada. He had come from Dubai. All of them have been quarantined in various hospitals.