Latest coronavirus update: 3 days on, Tamil Nadu sees spike in virus cases

CHENNAI: Tamil Nadu on Friday saw 56 more patients testing positive for Covid-19 taking its total tally to 1,323. The figure was high compared to the previous three days when it reported below 40 cases daily. In fact, on Thursday, the state recorded only 25 new patients prompting CM Edappadi K Palaniswami to exude confidence and say soon it would be down to “zero cases.”

While the health dept did not formally brief journalists on the developments on the coronavirus front for the second consecutive day, a bulletin said so far 282 patients have fully recovered and returned home after treatment. Meanwhile, the 24,000 rapid test kits ordered by the state arrived from China.

A previous consign - ment had gone off to the US. CM Palaniswami said the Centre has offered 12,000 rapid test kits as well. “But we have asked the Centre to increase it to 50,000 kits. We have placed orders for four lakh rapid test kits,” he said.