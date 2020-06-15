Latest coronavirus update: 29 more cases in CRPF

29 more COVID-19 positive cases have been reported in the Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) on Monday, taking the count of positive cases in the security force to 620.
"29 new COVID-19 positive cases reported in CRPF, taking the total number of positive cases to 620, of which 189 are active and 427 have recovered," said CRPF.
So far, 4 people have died in CRPF due to the infection.
In early May, the headquarters of the CRPF in Delhi was sealed after a personal staff of a senior officer and a bus driver of the paramilitary tested positive for coronavirus.
