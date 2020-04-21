Latest coronavirus update: 27 staffers of TV channel among 76 test positive in Tamil Nadu

CHENNAI: 27 employees of a private Tamil satellite channel in Chennai tested positive for Covid-19 on Tuesday following which the channel suspended broadcast.

The 27 were among 76 new patients who tested positive for the virus in Tamil Nadu taking the state’s corona tally to 1,596. However, 635 patients having recovered and discharged from hospitals so far, the active cases stood at 940.

According to Health Department sources, a journalist of the television channel had tested positive for Covid19 two days ago. Following this, all employees of the channel underwent test and 27 of them tested positive. All were admitted to a Government Hospital in Chennai.

DMK leader MK Stalin and PMK founder S Ramadoss called upon the state government not to hold press conferences to brief journalists on the Covid-19 situation as it would put the attendees at risk of infection. Instead they said bulletins could be issued.