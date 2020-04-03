Latest coronavirus update: 21 Jamaatis in a day add to Rajasthan troubles

Jaipur: Members of the Tablighi Jamaat tested positive in five districts of Rajasthan on Friday. Of the state’s 32 new cases on Friday, 29 are Tablighi Jamaat is — 21 members attended the Nizamuddin Margaz and 8 are their contacts. The remaining three who tested positive in Udaipur are close contacts of the man who first tested positive.

The total number of Tablighi Jamaatis who tested corona positive is now 31. Of the 32 who tested positive, 12 each are in Jaipur and Tonk, 3 in Udaipur, 2 each in Bikaner and Bharatpur while 1 was found positive in Dausa. In Jaipur, 12 Tablighi Jamaatis have tested positive.

They are from Maharashtra and Jharkhand. Of the 12 positives in Tonk, 4 are Jamaatis while others are close contacts. They include a 9- year-old boy. Two tested positives in Bharatpur are also Jamaatis — one is a local and the other is from Maharashtra.

They have a travel history to Tripura. The 2 Tablighi members who tested positive in Bikaner are 29- and 38-years old males. The positive case in Dausa is a Jamaati and belongs to Maharashtra. He had been staying in a guest house with 9 others. All others have been quarantined and samples sent for screening.

Health Minister Dr Raghu Sharma said, “The number of positives has increased speedily in the state. It is a cause for concern for the state. But there is no need to panic, as the health teams are working relentlessly.” Curfew has been imposed in Bikaner, Dausa, Bharatpur and Dhaulpur in areas the positive cases have found. Meanwhile curfew continues in affected areas of Tonk, Udaipur and Called City in Jaipur.

A 10-day ‘Maha Curfew’ was imposed in Bhilwara on Friday, and it remained totally shut. Total number of positives in the state has now reached 147, including 2 Italians and 31 of Tablighi Jamaatis. Apart from the 21 evacuees from Iran who tested positive take the cumulative number of positives in Rajasthan to 168.