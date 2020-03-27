Latest coronavirus update: 1 more die in Rajasthan

Jaipur: The number of positive persons in Rajasthan reached 50, as 7 more tested positive on Friday. Two tested positives in each Bhilwara and Dungarpur while one each in Jaipur, Jodhpur and Churu.

The two who tested positive in Bhilwara are family members of the positive person who died on Thursday. The person who tested positive in Jodhpur is the room­mate and co-traveller of the per­son who tested positive on Thur­sday. They had travelled together from London to Jodhpur district.

The two new positive cases from Dungarpur are 48- and 14-years old male — father and son. They had travelled by bike from Indore, MP, to Aaspur, Dungar­pur. They had been living in Indore and reached Dungarpur on March 25. They were screened and admitted to hospital on March 26.

The 47-year-old male who test­ed positive in Jaipur is a close friend of the person from Ramganj who tested positive on Thur­s­day. A 60-year-old woman tested positive in Churu. One more virus patient died in Bhilwara taking the state’s death toll to two.

Health minister Dr Raghu Shar­ma said, “An intensive tracing and screening campaign has been launched for people who met the two persons who died. The two patients were 73 and 60 years old and both were suffering from multiple disorders.”

The highest number of 21 positives is in Bhilwara. 24 lakh persons have been screened in this industrial district by the 1,950 teams in rural areas and 332 teams in urban areas. The borders of the district are sealed.

The count in other districts are Jaipur 10, Jhunjhunu 6, Jodhpur 6, Pratapgarh 2, Dungarpur 2, Sikar 1, Pali 1 and Churu 1. The government is more alert about Bhilwara, Jaipur, Jodhpur, Jhunjhunu and Pratapgarh.

CM Ashok Gehlot held a meeting with BJP leaders to appraise them of the steps taken and seek suggestions. After the meet, Gehlot tweeted, BJP President Satish Poonia ji and Leader of Opposition Gulab Chand Kataria ji met here at residence to discuss the crisis of coronavirus and lockdown. We deliberated over measures taken so far to contain spread of infec­tion. They gave their valuable suggestions. Everyone should come together to win this fight against corona.”

To meet the increasing need of sanitisers, a Hyderabad-based company has utilised the services of the inmates of Jaipur Open Jail for its manufacture. The inmates are producing almost 4,000 litres of the product daily. It will then be distributed to hospitals and social organisations assisting. For this, they get Rs300 a day.